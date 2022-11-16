Phillies Free Agent Target: Chris Martin

The Philadelphia Phillies need to add more relief pitching this offseason. As things currently stand, they simply don’t have enough MLB-caliber relievers on the roster to fill out a complete bullpen.

One name to strongly consider is RHP Chris Martin, who had an excellent 2022 season with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. In 60 games, he struck out 32.9% of the batters he faced and posted a 3.05 ERA. Most impressive of all, he issues only five walks all year long (one of which was intentional).

From the trade deadline through the end of the season he posted a 36:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 games. He gave up only four runs. By FanGraphs WAR, he was the most valuable reliever in baseball — just ahead of José Alvarado.

A major reason for Martin’s success was giving up his slider, which he cut from his repertoire in September. The slider had been his least effective pitch for several years, and leaving it behind proved to be the right choice.

Since throwing his last slider on Sept. 1, Martin made 13 scoreless appearances. He threw a first-pitch strike to 87% of batters. He was practically unbeatable.

In the postseason, manager Dave Roberts trusted Martin with the save in NLDS Game 1 and to keep things close in Game 4, with the Dodgers on the brink of elimination. The Dodgers had one of the best bullpens in baseball last season, and by the end of the year, Martin was one of their most important arms.

Martin’s advanced age — he turns 37 next June — might give some fans pause, but he has been consistent and reliable over the past four seasons, and he’s coming off the best season of his career. He has the upside of a dominant backend reliever, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. The Phillies have been burned by this type of signing before (think David Robertson in 2019), but it’s a risk worth taking.

MLB Trade Rumors predicts Martin will sign for two years and $14 million. However, that prediction came before Rafael Montero re-signed with the Astros for three years and $34.5 million, much higher than the three-year, $24 million contract MLBTR projected for him. With the Montero contract in mind – as well as the five-year deal Robert Suarez signed with the Padres – Martin could demand as much as $10 million per year on the open market.

That might sound like a lot, but it merely reflects the cost of relief pitching in this day and age. If the Phillies have a chance to land Chris Martin for two years and $20 million, they should sign the deal without hesitation.

