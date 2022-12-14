The Phillies Have Good Reason Not to Rush Harper Back

Bryce Harper is everything to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Talk about the understatement of the year.

The Phillies’ journey to the World Series began when Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million free agent deal. While a number of other key acquisitions were made along the way, the Phillies advanced to the World Series largely because of Harper’s heroics.

The Phillies have since added other important pieces such as Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matt Strahm.

In the long run, the Phillies likely won’t embark on another deep postseason run without Harper leading the way.

To be blunt, don’t rush Harper back from Tommy John surgery.

Harper missed 52 games last season with a fractured left thumb and the Phillies went a respectable 32-20.

The Phillies have stated that they hope to have Harper back in the lineup as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. It could even be sooner if the ultra-competitive Harper has his way.

There’s no question that the Phillies are better with Harper in the lineup. Another understatement.

“Our history with Bryce is he has super healing qualities,” agent Scott Boras told reporters at the Winter Meetings. “I just think there's going to be an attitude on his part that as much as the doctors allow, I'm sure Bryce will get back on the field. I think with these types of procedures, you have to be cautious, step by step. You have to be delicate with it. You kind of measure it normally every couple of weeks as you advance.

“It's kind of hard to say specifically. Could it be early? Could it be later? Those are really unknowns until you know how the status of his rehabilitation goes month to month.”

Harper hit 18 home runs in an injury-riddled regular season. It was those six homers in the postseason which stood out.

That’s where the Phillies need Harper most – in the 2023 playoffs.

The worst case scenario would be for Harper to rush back in mid-to-late June and have a setback.

There’s enough firepower in the lineup with Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos to carry the offense while Harper recuperates.

Let Harper rest as much as possible until he’s 100 percent.

The alternative simply doesn’t make sense.

Harper is everything to the Phillies.

