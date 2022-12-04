The Phillies Need More From Castellanos in Harper's Absence

Shortly before the 2022 regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies strengthened their roster with the signing of Nick Castellanos.

There were few complaints about a five-year, $100 million contract.

Coming off a career year with the Cincinnati Reds, the addition of Castellanos seemed like a steal. After all, he was joining a lineup which already included the likes of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, among others.

While the Phillies won 87 games and ultimately came within two games of winning the World Series, it was anything but a smooth season for Castellanos.

There were prolonged slumps at the plate, frustration and a public spat with a longtime Phillies beat writer in the clubhouse.

The difference between ’21 and ’22 was evident, especially in home runs and RBI. There were 21 less homers and 38 fewer RBI.

Year Team PA H HR RBI SO AVG OBP SLG 2021 Reds 585 164 34 100 121 .309 .362 .576 2022 Phillies 558 138 13 62 130 .263 .305 .389

To be fair, it can take a while to adjust to new surroundings.

Castellanos looked lost at the plate for long stretches and that must change next season. With Harper sidelined following Tommy John surgery until June at earliest, Castellanos will be counted on to produce even more.

The Phillies don’t need numbers like Castellanos had in ’21, but they crave more than he gave last season. No matter what the new-look roster will look like, Castellanos has to be ready to produce from the season opener.

That’s why John Middleton is paying Castellanos $20 million per year.

During the deep postseason run, Castellanos struggled mightily at the plate. But he redeemed himself with a couple of stellar catches in right field. Not known for his defensive prowess, Castellanos came through when the Phillies needed him most with sliding catches against the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

Now it’s time for him to recreate his offensive power like he did with the Reds.

The Phillies need Castellanos to drive the ball into the gaps, to hit home runs and rake with runners in scoring position. That’s not an overreaction.

If Castellanos can do that, especially without Harper, the Phillies will have a much better shot at returning to the postseason.

