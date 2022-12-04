The Phillies Need More From Castellanos in Harper's Absence

Skip to main content

The Philadelphia Phillies Need More From Castellanos in Harper's Absence

Nick Castellanos was a shadow of his former self in 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies need more from him while Bryce Harper recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Shortly before the 2022 regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies strengthened their roster with the signing of Nick Castellanos.

There were few complaints about a five-year, $100 million contract.

Coming off a career year with the Cincinnati Reds, the addition of Castellanos seemed like a steal. After all, he was joining a lineup which already included the likes of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, among others.

While the Phillies won 87 games and ultimately came within two games of winning the World Series, it was anything but a smooth season for Castellanos.

There were prolonged slumps at the plate, frustration and a public spat with a longtime Phillies beat writer in the clubhouse.

The difference between ’21 and ’22 was evident, especially in home runs and RBI. There were 21 less homers and 38 fewer RBI.

Nick Castellanos 2021/22

YearTeamPAHHRRBISOAVGOBPSLG

2021

Reds

585

164

34

100

121

.309

.362

.576

2022

Phillies

558

138

13

62

130

.263

.305

.389

To be fair, it can take a while to adjust to new surroundings.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Castellanos looked lost at the plate for long stretches and that must change next season. With Harper sidelined following Tommy John surgery until June at earliest, Castellanos will be counted on to produce even more.

The Phillies don’t need numbers like Castellanos had in ’21, but they crave more than he gave last season. No matter what the new-look roster will look like, Castellanos has to be ready to produce from the season opener.

That’s why John Middleton is paying Castellanos $20 million per year.

During the deep postseason run, Castellanos struggled mightily at the plate. But he redeemed himself with a couple of stellar catches in right field. Not known for his defensive prowess, Castellanos came through when the Phillies needed him most with sliding catches against the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

Now it’s time for him to recreate his offensive power like he did with the Reds.

The Phillies need Castellanos to drive the ball into the gaps, to hit home runs and rake with runners in scoring position. That’s not an overreaction.

If Castellanos can do that, especially without Harper, the Phillies will have a much better shot at returning to the postseason.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
  6. Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
  7. Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
  8. Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
  9. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19370429
Opinions

The Phillies Need More From Castellanos in Harper's Absence

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_16294541 (1)
Opinions

Does McGarry Deserve a Spot in the Phillies Opening Day Rotation?

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_16770441
News

Jacob deGrom is Gone from the NL East

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19146939
News

Phillies Claim Outfielder Jake Cave off Waivers

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19394317
Opinions

The Phillies Top Three Winter Meeting Priorities

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19354836
Opinions

Phillies Season in Review: Zach Eflin

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19380763
News

Report: Zach Eflin Signs Free Agent Contract with Rays

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19282137
News

Adversity Has Only Made Bailey Falter Into a Better Pitcher

By Andy Jasner