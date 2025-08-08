Inside The Phillies

The Phillies' Bullpen Will Have Two Aces Down the Stretch

After being dealt a skilled stopper, the Philadelphia Phillies could be holding all the cards when it comes to closing out the National League East

Ryan Boman

Aug 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies are entering the final stages of the season, clinging to their lead in the National League East. With the New York Mets trailing by less than three games, the Phils are poised for a playoff push as the dog days of summer wind down.

While the standings don't reflect it yet, over the season's final few weeks, Philadelphia appears to be holding a winning hand. Part of that has to do with one of the cards they were dealt by the Minnesota Twins. Philly was able to grab closer Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline, and he has not disappointed thus far. The bullpen ace has two saves and a 0.00 ERA since joining the team.

Originally, manager Rob Thomson had lefthanderJose Alvarado penciled in as his possible closer for 2025. But the 30-year-old was suspended for 80 games this season. He was recently reactivated and is expected to joing the club down the stretch - despite the fact that he is ineligible to pirch in the postseason due t the severity of his punishment.

At the end of the day, this could very well be a blessing in disguise for the Phils. Sure, they had to give up prospects for Duran, but as they look to close out the NL East race, having two options at the back of the bullpen gives them a major advantage.

Jose Alvarado finishes suspension and apologizes to the fans

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado
Apr 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) reacts after recording a strikeout against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. All players wore #42 for Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Before his suspension on May 18, Alvarado had been very effective, going 4-1 with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA, and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. Before his return, he addressed his time away from the team and expressed remorse for his actions.

"I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates, and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincere apologies," Alvarado posted on Tuesday. "I made a mistake, and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB. Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win. There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake."

While it's expected that Thomson will go to Duran as his primary closing option, having Alvarado - even if it's for just a few weeks at the end of the season - gives the Phillies a fortified bullpen. Perhaps eventhe bet in the National League at this point in the year. It will be interesting to see how Thomson plays his two aces and if it will result in a winning hand for Philadelphia.

Ryan Boman
RYAN BOMAN

Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker.

