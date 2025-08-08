The Phillies' Bullpen Will Have Two Aces Down the Stretch
The Philadelphia Phillies are entering the final stages of the season, clinging to their lead in the National League East. With the New York Mets trailing by less than three games, the Phils are poised for a playoff push as the dog days of summer wind down.
While the standings don't reflect it yet, over the season's final few weeks, Philadelphia appears to be holding a winning hand. Part of that has to do with one of the cards they were dealt by the Minnesota Twins. Philly was able to grab closer Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline, and he has not disappointed thus far. The bullpen ace has two saves and a 0.00 ERA since joining the team.
Originally, manager Rob Thomson had lefthanderJose Alvarado penciled in as his possible closer for 2025. But the 30-year-old was suspended for 80 games this season. He was recently reactivated and is expected to joing the club down the stretch - despite the fact that he is ineligible to pirch in the postseason due t the severity of his punishment.
At the end of the day, this could very well be a blessing in disguise for the Phils. Sure, they had to give up prospects for Duran, but as they look to close out the NL East race, having two options at the back of the bullpen gives them a major advantage.
Jose Alvarado finishes suspension and apologizes to the fans
Before his suspension on May 18, Alvarado had been very effective, going 4-1 with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA, and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. Before his return, he addressed his time away from the team and expressed remorse for his actions.
"I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates, and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincere apologies," Alvarado posted on Tuesday. "I made a mistake, and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB. Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win. There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake."
While it's expected that Thomson will go to Duran as his primary closing option, having Alvarado - even if it's for just a few weeks at the end of the season - gives the Phillies a fortified bullpen. Perhaps eventhe bet in the National League at this point in the year. It will be interesting to see how Thomson plays his two aces and if it will result in a winning hand for Philadelphia.
