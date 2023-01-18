Walker's Addition Makes Phillies Starting Staff Much Stronger
When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Taijuan Walker to a four-year, $72 million deal, it clearly strengthened the starting pitching staff.
With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez ahead of him, Walker will be featured likely as a No. 4 starter.
Walker will also be featured quite a bit against his former team -- the New York Mets – along with Wheeler.
It will be a challenge Walker happily accepts.
“It's gonna be fun,” Walker said at his recent introductory news conference. “Francisco (Lindor) texted me, and he said, ‘Can't wait for the battles.’ I know those guys really well. They're my friends off the field, but when we step in between the lines, they're the enemy now."
The Phillies, who came within two wins of a World Series title, and the Mets will both by vying for a championship.
Walker could have stayed in New York, but he chose the same path as Wheeler.
“I heard nothing but good things about the fans here in Philadelphia, how passionate they are,” Walker said at his news conference. “I talked to Ryan Howard (recently), and he was telling me that playing in the playoffs here in Philly is the loudest he's ever heard a stadium. For me, that's exciting.
“Having a fan base that's so passionate and cares so much about the team and who shows up every day (is great). Every time we came and played when I was with the Mets, the Philly fans were here and they were loud, so I'm really looking forward to pitching in front of them."
Walker was 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA for the Mets last season. In a 10-year career, he’s 54-50 with a 3.89 ERA in other stops with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.
Now he’s got a chance to lead the Phillies to their first title since 2008.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!