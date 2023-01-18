When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Taijuan Walker to a four-year, $72 million deal, it clearly strengthened the starting pitching staff.

With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez ahead of him, Walker will be featured likely as a No. 4 starter.

Walker will also be featured quite a bit against his former team -- the New York Mets – along with Wheeler.

It will be a challenge Walker happily accepts.

“It's gonna be fun,” Walker said at his recent introductory news conference. “Francisco (Lindor) texted me, and he said, ‘Can't wait for the battles.’ I know those guys really well. They're my friends off the field, but when we step in between the lines, they're the enemy now."

The Phillies, who came within two wins of a World Series title, and the Mets will both by vying for a championship.

Walker could have stayed in New York, but he chose the same path as Wheeler.

“I heard nothing but good things about the fans here in Philadelphia, how passionate they are,” Walker said at his news conference. “I talked to Ryan Howard (recently), and he was telling me that playing in the playoffs here in Philly is the loudest he's ever heard a stadium. For me, that's exciting.

“Having a fan base that's so passionate and cares so much about the team and who shows up every day (is great). Every time we came and played when I was with the Mets, the Philly fans were here and they were loud, so I'm really looking forward to pitching in front of them."

Walker was 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA for the Mets last season. In a 10-year career, he’s 54-50 with a 3.89 ERA in other stops with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.

Now he’s got a chance to lead the Phillies to their first title since 2008.

