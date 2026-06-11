Phillies Get Early Start on Trade Season By Acquiring White Sox Outfielder

The Phillies figure to be buyers at the 2026 MLB trade deadline, and they got off to a bit of a head start when it comes to their mid-season business after agreeing to a trade with the White Sox on Thursday.

Philadelphia agreed to acquire outfielder Derek Hill from Chicago in exchange for a pair of prospects—outfielder Dylan Campbell and infielder Jose Colmenares, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Hill, a former first-round pick in 2014, has been a journeyman since debuting with the Tigers in 2020. The Phillies will be his seventh MLB team since 2022, as he’s also spent time with the Nationals, Rangers, Giants, Marlins and White Sox.

Hill is a versatile defender, capable of filling in across all three outfield positions. This season alone, he’s made 22 appearances in right field and 13 in both left and center field. He doesn’t provide too much offensively, though. In 50 games, Hill has a .659 OPS and a 32.2% strikeout rate.

This is mostly a depth move for Philadelphia, which hasn’t received the greatest production from their current crop of outfielders. While Brandon Marsh has been great at the plate, he leaves plenty to be desired defensively in left field.

Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia has offensively struggled all season. He’s logging a career-worst .599 OPS and has 84 strikeouts in 67 games. His defense has been solid, with four outs above average in right field and one of MLB’s strongest arms. Garcia is dealing with a shoulder injury that could result in an IL stint, so the need for another outfield arm is clear.

Justin Crawford has commanded center field for the Phillies this season, though he hasn’t had a great start to his MLB career. Crawford is still just 22, but he’s been a well below-average hitter with a .623 OPS and 74 wRC+, and has also struggled a bit defensively with -2 outs above average.

Hill can reasonably fill in at any of the outfield positions, and could be used as a platoon option against left-handed pitchers.

As for the prospects headed to Chicago, Campbell is a 23-year-old currently playing at the Double-A level where he owns a .693 OPS with seven home runs and 31 RBIs in 55 games this season. Colmenares is in Advanced-A ball where he has a .815 OPS in 36 games.

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