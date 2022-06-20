Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall Ignites for Massive Father's Day

After a torrid first two months of the season, Philadelphia Phillies' first base prospect Darick Hall had begun to cool down in Lehigh Valley, but he reignited in a big way on Father's Day.

The 26-year-old launched two towering home runs as part of a three-hit effort, looking every bit the part of the menacing power bat he flashed at the start of the 2022 season.

Hall wasn't the only Phillies prospect on a roll this weekend, so here's everything else you missed from around the Phillies farm:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Camargo progressing along in rehab journey

Lehigh Valley hasn't been the kindest to Johan Camargo, who is struggling along his rehab assignment in Triple-A.

Across his first three games, the switch-hitter has managed a .167 average alongside a .500 OPS. In his absence, Yairo Muñoz has managed to slug two home runs at the major league level.

Camargo's roster spot is certainly not in jeopardy, but it will be interesting to see how the rest of his rehab stint compares to Muñoz's brief MLB shot.

Double-A: Logan O'Hoppe reheats with three-hit weekend

Logan O'Hoppe continues to be the biggest story in the Phillies' system. The catching prospect puts up impressive offensive numbers time and time again, now hitting .282 on the season with a .954 OPS.

The question remains: will the Phillies hang onto him past the July trade deadline? JT Realmuto, who is under heavy fan scrutiny, has O'Hoppe completely blocked at the major league level, and backup man Garrett Stubbs has begun his Phillies career about as well as one can.

O'Hoppe recently joined MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list, so if the Phillies decide to deal him, he should fetch quite a piece in return.

High-A: BlueClaws' rotation falls flat in poor weekend showing

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws had an awful, awful weekend.

They were no-hit, their most exciting new arm in Andrew Painter was scratched from his start due to workload concerns, and their rotation managed to allow 14 earned runs across 11.2 innings of work.

High-profile arms Mick Abel and Ben Brown were responsible for 12 of those 14 earned runs. It was a truly disappointing three-day span.

Single-A: Jojo Romero tosses scoreless rehab inning

Phillies' Red Bull can-crushing lefty Jojo Romero tossed a clean rehab outing on Friday, sitting 93-95 on his fastball, but touching 96.

The lefty has been doing a lot of work to improve his slider, now utilizing both that and his changeup as out pitches.

The Phillies were in a pickle when it came to their left-handed pitching depth, but with Kent Emanuel, Ryan Sherriff, and Romero on their way back, that problem appears less pressing.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: W 5-4, L 2-3, W 5-2

OF Mickey Moniak - 2-for-13, 2B, 2 R, 5 K

RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Portland Sea Dogs: W 2-1, L 3-9, L 3-10

RHP Colton Eastman - 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

LHP Kent Emmanuel - 2.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: L 5-9, L 0-6, L 6-7

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 3-for-9, 2B, 2 R, 4 K

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: W 4-0, W 5-4, W 6-2

LHP Jordi Martinez - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K

RHP Rodolfo Sanchez - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

