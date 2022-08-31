Phillies Drop Game One of DSL Finals

They've run the table thus far in the rookie league playoffs, but the Dominican Summer League Phillies unfortunately dropped game one of the DSL finals on Tuesday.

Phillies starting pitcher, right-hander Eliecer Bata, tossed a solid six innings allowing just two runs on four hits and notching four punchouts.

It was the bats that couldn't get it done. Typical powerhouses like William Bergolla and Leonardo Rondon both scored a hit apiece. Bergolla's drove in a run, while Rondon's led to a run scored, but that would be all the meaningful offense the team would muster, and they fell to the DSL Rockies by a score of 4-2.

Triple-A: Guthrie Presents an Interesting Roster Decision

There have been a few success stories to come out of Lehigh Valley this season: Darick Hall's major league emergence, Nick Maton's successful season between both the majors and minors, Donny Sands' big offensive showing, the list goes on.

Well, you can add Dalton Guthrie's season to the list. The utilityman has posted a solid .291 average with an .819 OPS, flashing a plus-contact tool and playing all over the diamond. He notched a double in Tuesday's loss.

Should he not be added to the 40-man roster prior to this winter, he'll have the option to head to minor league free agency, which he most surely will. It feels like he's enough of a late-bloomer that the Phillies should look to keep him around.

Double-A: Make it Eight Multi-Hit Games for Rojas in August

Johan Rojas has been on a tear in the second half of August, and he continued the trend on Tuesday with his eighth multi-hit game of the month. Shockingly, Rojas was also caught stealing for just the fourth time this year.

In the latter half of this month, his last ten games to be precise, Rojas is hitting .378 with just seven strikeouts. He is beginning to look much more like the version of himself that first stepped into Reading.

He is ending the season on a fabulous note.

High-A: Baron Radcliff Has Arrived

While the BlueClaws game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning, it didn't stop spectators from getting a look at Baron Radcliff's absurd power showcase, which has been taking place most of August.

Radcliff has notched eight homers this month, including two on Tuesday, and is continuing a torrid August in which he's hitting .348.

While strikeouts remain an issue for the former fifth rounder, Radcliff gets on base a great deal, and has truly embraced the three true outcomes mold. Something has really clicked in this last month, and Radcliff is really turning heads.

Single-A: Four Hits for a Recent Phillies Draftee

There were some truly strong reports on Chad Castillo when the Phillies selected him in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Some scouts really thought Castillo had a future in the major leagues, others were far too low on his hefty strikeout propensity to deem him having a shot.

Thus far, it seems Castillo is giving both sides of the argument some strong consideration. While he's struck out 22 times in 18 games played, the outfielder-turned-first-baseman went 4-for-4 on Tuesday with a home run and two doubles, driving in and scoring three runs apiece.

In his short time in Clearwater, Castillo is slugging at a .478 clip, and while there is reason for swing-and-miss concern, there's no denying he carries a strong bat on his shoulders.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Norfolk Tides: L 5-0

1B Darick Hall - 0-for-4, K

LHP Erik Miller - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: L 7-3

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 1-for-3, BB

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: SUSP

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: L 6-5

OF Jordan Viars - 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB

OF Troy Schreffler - 3-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, K

