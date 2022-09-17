Phillies’ Painter Lacks Luster in Final Start of Season

Triple-A: Philadelphia Phillies left-handed slugger Darick Hall was missing from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' lineup on Friday.

Hall was listed in the initial iteration of the Triple-A squad's starting nine, but was scratched for an undisclosed reason. It's worth noting that Rhys Hoskins has been out of the Phillies’ lineup with a bruised hand, and Hall had been blistering hot for the Pigs.

Plus, Donny Sands, who was called up in Hall's stead, has hardly seen the field since the start of September.

It certainly seems possible that Hall's power bat could be making its way back to the major league level soon enough.

Double-A: Well, he saved the worst for last.

In what was likely his final start of the season, Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter tossed his poorest outing of the year on Friday, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out five.

The 19-year-old phenom hasn't run into many lackluster outings this season, but this one topped the rest. It was a rare occurrence in which the young righty didn't have it.

Still, Painter finishes the season with remarkable numbers. Across 103.2 innings of work this season, the former first rounder tossed a 1.56 ERA and struck out 155 batters. A truly spectacular feat.

Minor League Scoreboard:

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 5-1

UTIL Scott Kingery - 1-for-1, 3 BB

LHP Erik Miller - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Altoona Curve: L 5-1

OF Johan Rojas - 0-for-4, 4 K

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

