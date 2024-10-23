Ranking Top 3 Pitchers for Philadelphia Phillies This Season
Even though it was a disappointing end to the 2024 season for the Philadelphia Phillies, this was still a very good and talented team.
With the second-best record in the National League, there was obviously a lot to like about the Phillies this year. Philadelphia has had much of the same core for quite some time now, and it is a unit that has had a lot of success.
This campaign, the Phillies were fairly balanced with a good lineup, a great starting rotation, and a good bullpen. However, that, unfortunately, didn’t get the job done.
They did have some players who disappointed in the postseason from their bullpen and in their lineup, which ultimately led to them being eliminated by the New York Mets. However, throughout the regular season, they had some excellent performances.
With the season completed, here were the Top-3 pitchers for Philadelphia this season.
Aaron Nola
It was another solid season for the veteran right-hander, as Aaron Nola continues to be a great pitcher for the Phillies. This campaign, Nola had a 14-8 record and 3.57 ERA. The veteran continues to be a workhorse for Philadelphia, as he had his fourth straight season with at least 180 innings pitched.
While Nola might not be a superstar, he has been a solid and consistent top-end of the rotation guy for the Phillies. At just 31-years-old, the right-hander has plenty left in the tank to chase a World Series in the coming years.
Christopher Sanchez
It was a breakout season for the young left-hander for the Phillies, as Christopher Sanchez had an excellent campaign. The southpaw totaled a 11-9 record, 3.32 ERA, and had a 3.00 FIP. The 27-year-old was deserving of making his first All-Star team.
With some of the stars in the rotation getting older, the development and emergence of Sanchez is very encouraging for the future of the rotation in Philadelphia.
Zack Wheeler
Wheeler was not only the best pitcher on the Phillies in 2024, but he was one of the best pitchers in baseball. While Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers will certainly be the American League Cy Young winner, the National League award will be a bit closer between the Phillies Ace and Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
While Sale might edge him out, it was a career-year for Wheeler, who continues to improve his resume with Philadelphia. The 34-year-old has had an excellent career, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.