Pirates Pay Homage to Masters Broadcast, Completely Nail It

The Pirates have delivered on high expectations at this early point of the season. Konnor Griffin has already been called up to the big leagues, Paul Skenes is winning games without his best stuff and Oneil Cruz is riding an 11-game hit streak. Pittsburgh is enjoying its rare status atop the National League Central with a 9-6 record and could be ahead of schedule when it comes to playoff contention. Of course, that's forecasting a bit and might be a bit premature.

For now, it's best to stop and smell the flowers a bit. To enjoy the finer things. To slow down and savor the magic and possibilities of spring.

SportsNet Pittsburgh found inspiration for doing just that in advance of Sunday's series finale against the Cubs by turning its attention to another sport.

Greg Brown did his best Jim Nantz as the broadcast paid homage to the timeless Masters graphics and self-importance.

The Pirates broadcast recreated the Masters intro perfectly. ⛳️



(H/T: @PlatinumKey13) pic.twitter.com/YRpbsjYBYs — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 12, 2026

This is a bit that does not get old. It was great when a Tigers minor league affiliate trotted it out three years ago and it will still hit when someone tries it next year. Dare we say it but mirroring the Masters broadcast is becoming a tradition unlike any other. Not the best tradition, mind you, but a very specific one.

Pittsburgh unfortunately suffered a back-nine heartbreak against the Cubs as its bullpen allowed four runs over the final three innings in a 7-6 loss. It's a disappointing early-season setback but who could be mad with that soothing soundtrack to calm the nerves?

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