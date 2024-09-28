Bryan Reynolds Homers Twice in Pirates' Win Over Yankees
The Pittsburgh Pirates may be eliminated from playoff contention, but they are doing their part in making the postseason seeding interesting down the stretch by defeating the New York Yankees 4-2 on Friday night. The Yankees have already clinched the AL East, but are still chasing after the top overall seed for home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Through the first four and a half innings, Jared Jones and Carlos Rodon were in quite the pitchers' duel. In the bottom half of the fifth, Jones ran into a bit of trouble and was yanked by manager Derek Shelton in favor of Joey Wentz with the bases loaded. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled back up the middle on a cutter catching way too much of the plate, scoring the first two runs of the game. Wentz walked Jasson Dominguez but got Alex Verdugo and Anthony Volpe to fly out to end the inning and limit the damage to just two runs.
It didn't take long for the Pirates to strike back as Nick Gonzales and Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back jacks off of Rodon to tie things up at two apiece. Fast-forwarding to the eighth, Reynolds came through again, belting a two-run shot for his second homer of the game. which would end up being the difference.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Nick Gonzales 2-4 HR, RBI
2. LF Bryan Reynolds 2-3 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB
3. C Joey Bart 1-4
4. DH Andrew McCutchen 0-4
5. RF Bryan De La Cruz 0-3, BB
6. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-4
7. 1B Connor Joe 0-0, 2 BB
PH Oneil Cruz 0-1, BB
8. 2B Nick Yorke 0-4
9. CF Billy Cook 1-3
NEW YORK YANKEES
1. 2B Gleyber Torres 1-4
2. DH Juan Soto 1-3, BB
3. 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2-4 2B, 2 RBI
4. LF Jasson Dominguez 0-2 2 BB
5. RF Alex Verdugo 0-4
6. SS Anthony Volpe 0-4
7. CF TrentT Grisham 0-4
8. C Jose Trevino 1-4
9. 1B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 2B
The Pirates will send out Paul Skenes (11-3, 1.99 ERA) tomorrow for his final start of the season. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. EST
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates