Could Pirates Set Franchise Record This Offseason?
If the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to improve next season, it'll likely have to begin with them deviating from how they normally operate in free agency.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made bold predictions for each division and for the National League Central, the predicted three teams would break their franchise record for their largest contract given to a free agent. With that prediction, Miller proposed the Pirates signing Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
"Pittsburgh making at least somewhat of an effort to win a World Series with Paul Skenes seems like a safe bet," Miller writes. "Hard to imagine they spend nine figures on one of the studs, but Christian Walker—born and raised on the opposite side of Pennsylvania—on a three-year deal with the Pirates almost makes too much sense."
Francisco Liriano holds the record for largest contract signed by a free agent for the Pirates after they agreed to a three-year $39 million deal after the 2014 season.
It's no secret that if the Pirates are going to play meaningful games in September, they have to improve their offense. Walker would immediately step in and be the middle-of-the-lineup threat they've been missing.
Over the last three seasons, Walker has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in 80 runs while boasting an OPS+ of 120. In 2024, the Pirates' first basemen ranked in the bottom 10 in home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.
Pittsburgh would also get one of baseball's best defensive first basemen if it managed to sign Walker. Walker, 33, has won back-to-back Gold Gloves and is one of the finalists to earn the accolade this season.
If there was ever a time for the Pirates regime to reverse course from the status quo, this is the offseason to do so. Signing Walker to the biggest contract in franchise history would be a sign that Pittsburgh is truly going to push its chips to the middle of the table in an attempt to snap its nine-year streak of missing the playoffs.
