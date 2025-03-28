Former Pirates All-Star Returns to Lineup
Adam Frazier will make his first start for the Pittsburgh Pirates in nearly four years tonight, slotting in at second base for the injured Nick Gonzales as the club faces off against the Miami Marlins in the second game of this season's opening series.
The 32-year-old veteran, reacquired by Pittsburgh last month, last started for the Pirates on July 25, 2021, before being traded to San Diego. He takes over for Gonzales, who landed on the 10-day injured list today with a left ankle fracture that occurred on Opening Day. Fellow infielder Emmanuel Valdez was recalled to take the active roster spot.
Frazier will bat eighth in a reconfigured Pirates lineup featuring:
- LF Tommy Pham
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- CF Oneil Cruz
- C Joey Bart
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- 1B Endy Rodríguez
- 2B Adam Frazier
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Right-hander Mitch Keller (11-12, 4.25 ERA in 2024) gets the starting nod for Pittsburgh, facing Connor Gillispie in the 7:10 p.m. ET matchup. It will be Gillispie's first career Major League start.
Frazier's return provides experienced infield depth while Gonzales recovers. The 2017 NL hits leader previously spent five seasons with Pittsburgh, earning an All-Star selection in 2021 before being dealt at that year's trade deadline.
The Pirates (0-1) enter tonight's contest looking to even the series after losing yesterday to the Marlins on a ninth inning walk-off hit by Kyle Stowers.
Frazier is expected to see increased playing time during Gonzales' absence, with utilityman Jared Triolo also available at second base.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates