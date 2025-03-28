Pirates Prospects Well-Represented on Triple-A Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have plenty of their top prospects on the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, who just revealed their preliminary roster.
Indianapolis will have six of the top 30 prospects in the Pirates' system, according to MLB Pipeline, including two of the top 100 prospects.
Right-handed pitchers Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington are the stars on this team, with Chandler one of the most exciting prospects in baseball and Harrington showing his promise during Spring Training.
Chandler starred for the Pirates in their 2025 Spring Breakout Game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on March 14, earning a spot on the 2025 All-Spring Breakout First Team from MLB.com.
Harrington started two games in Spring Training and will likely, along with Chandler, push for a spot with the Pirates in the coming months.
Two other pitchers that have potential to do something at the next level, incudes Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows.
Ashcraft came to Indianapolis late last season ad had four starts in five appearances, just one earned run in 19.1 innings pitched for a 0.47 ERA, 14 strikeouts to four walks and 15 hits, an opposing batting average of .205 and a WHIP of .098.
Burrows made the Pirates roster for the first time on Sept. 28, 2024, after pitching most of the season at Indianapolis last season.
Indianapolis also has some top position players on their roster, including shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng, second baseman Nick Yorke and outfielder/first baseman Billy Cook.
Other players that have spent time on the Pirates roster that will begin at Triple-A, include catchers in Henry Davis and Jason Delay, pitchers in Kyle Nicolas, Hunter Stratton and Ryder Ryan and infielders in Liover Peguero and Alika Williams.
Indianapolis Indians Prelimary Roster
Pitchers
RHP Braxton Ashcraft (No. 6 on the Pirates)
RHP Mike Burrows (No. 15 Pirates)
RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 15 overall, No. 1 Pirates)
RHP Fineas Del Bonta-Smith
RHP Drake Fellows
RHP JC Flowers
RHP Carson Fulmer
RHP Thomas Harrington (No. 79 overall, No. 3 Pirates)
RHP Isaac Mattson
RHP Kyle Nicolas
RHP Tanner Rainey
RHP Yohan Ramírez
RHP Ryder Ryan
RHP Chase Shugart
RHP Burch Smith
RHP Hunter Stratton
RHP Eddy Yean
LHP Randy Labaut
Position Players
Catchers
Henry Davis
Jason Delay
Eli Wilson
Infielders
Tsung-Che Cheng (No. 17 Pirates)
Darick Hall
Mike Jarvis
Malcom Nuñez
Liover Peguero
DJ Stewart
Enmanuel Valdez
Alika Williams
Nick Yorke (No. 5 Pirates)
Outfielders
Billy Cook (No. 18 Pirates)
Matt Fraizer
Matt Gorski
Bryce Johnson
Nick Solak
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates