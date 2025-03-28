New Infielder’s Arrival Signals Potential Pirates Roster Move
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new infielder in the clubhouse, which may signal a potential roster move in the near future.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that infielder Enmanuel Valdez has a locker in the clubhouse, ahead of the Pirates' second game of a four-game road series vs. the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park.
The Pirates saw starting second baseman Nick Gonzales leave during a 5-4 Opening Day loss on March 27.
He hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, giving the Pirates a 4-1 lead. Gonzales slowly trotted around the bases, showing clear discomfort in his left foot.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton took him out and put Adam Frazier in his place at second base for the rest of the game.
The Pirates gave an update on Gonzales and that they removed him due to recurrent ankle discomfort.
Shelton also said that he suffered some pain from two foul balls off his left ankle against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19. He also didn't like what he saw from him running around the bases, so he had to make the change.
Adding Valdez likely signals that Gonzales will head to the injured list, even for a short period, with the Pirates listing him as day-to-day.
Valdez hails from San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic. The Houston Astros signed him as an international free agent on July 2, 2015, and they put him on their Dominican Summer League team.
He spent all his time with the Astros in the minor leagues, making it to Double-A and then Triple-A in 2022.
The Astros traded Valdez along with outfielder Wilyer Abreu to the Boston Red Sox for catcher Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1, 2022.
Valdez spent the rest of 2022 with Triple-A Worcester and the Red Sox placed him on the 40-man roster, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft.
The Red Sox called Valdez up on April 19, 2023 and he recorded two hits in his MLB debut vs. the Minnesota Twins.
Valdez played in 49 games for the Red Sox in 2023, slashing .266/.311/.453 for an OPS of .764, with 37 hits, eight doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, eight walks and five stolen bases.
He then appeared in 76 games for Boston in 2024, as he slashed .214/.270/.363 for an OPS of .633, with 43 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 17 walks.
The Red Sox traded Valdez to the Pirates on Dec. 15 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joey Vogatsky.
The Pirates haven't made an official announcement yet, but it's likely Valdez will stay with them, as long as Gonzales misses time with injury.
