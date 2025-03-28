MLB Insider Tabs Pirates' Prospect as Rookie of the Year Favorite
In a bold preseason prediction, ESPN's Jeff Passan has tabbed Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Bubba Chandler as his 2024 National League Rookie of the Year pick - and revealed to a national audience that the electric right-hander already has his sights set on dethroning teammate Paul Skenes as the Pirates' ace.
Appearing on today's Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Passan highlighted Chandler's unique path to the majors and his unshakable confidence. "The rookie class this year is not all that great on the National League side," Passan noted. "The guy who I picked...is Bubba Chandler with the Pirates."
Chandler's journey stands out even among baseball's top prospects. Originally a Clemson football commit and two-way player drafted by Pittsburgh in 2021, the Pirates converted the extraordinary athlete to pitching full-time. The results have been staggering: a fastball that touches 100 mph, plus breaking stuff and command that have Passan convinced he's "gonna be a guy."
The most entertaining revelation came when Passan shared that Chandler texted Skenes after the 2023 No. 1 overall pick was named Pirates' 2024 Opening Day starter. While not verbatim, the message was clear: "Enjoy it while it lasts, because next year I'm going to be starting Opening Day."
Passan couldn't contain his admiration.
"The guy hasn't thrown a pitch in the big leagues yet, and he's got the balls to text the guy who is best at what they do right now and say, 'Get outta my way.' That's confidence, that's swag. That's dog. I'm a big Bubba Chandler fan already," he said.
The exchange sets up what could become one of baseball's most compelling internal competitions. Skenes, who Passan called "probably the best pitcher in baseball right now after less than a year in the big leagues," now has his heir apparent calling his shot before even debuting.
With Chandler expected to debut in 2025 and Skenes already established as a frontline starter, Pittsburgh suddenly boasts what could become baseball's most electric young pitching duo. But as Passan's revelation shows, Chandler isn't content to play second fiddle - he's coming for the crown.
Chandler will begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis but is expected join the Pirates rotation by midseason. Last season, Chandler started 16 games at Double-A Altoona and then seven for Indianapolis. He was 10-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 119.2 innings pitched. Chandler got better as the season went on, putting up a 1.83 ERA in his seven Triple-A starts.
As the baseball world digests Passan's bold prediction, one thing is certain: Eyes will be on Pittsburgh's pitching pipeline this season, where the next great tandem in baseball might already be brewing.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates