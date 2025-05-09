Getting to Know the Pirates' New Manager
The Pittsburgh Pirates have turned to a familiar face to lead the team into a new era, naming Don Kelly as manager yesterday following the dismissal of Derek Shelton. Kelly, a Western Pennsylvania native with deep ties to the city and the game, brings a unique blend of hometown pride, versatility, and postseason experience to the dugout.
Raised in Butler, PA, and a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School where he played alongside future MLB infielder Josh Wilson, Kelly went on to star at Point Park University before embarking on a 9-year professional career. Now he takes the helm of the Pirates, a team he knows well, not just as a former opponent but as part of a local baseball family.
His wife, Carrie, is the sister of former Pirates fan favorite Neil Walker and the daughter of ex-MLB pitcher Tom Walker, the first example of many full-circle moments for Kelly.
Kelly’s journey to the manager’s office has been anything but ordinary. Here are five key moments that shaped his career and prepared him for this role:
1. MLB Debut With Hometown Pirates (April 2, 2007)
Kelly realized every local kid's dream when he debuted for Pittsburgh at PNC Park. Though his initial stint was brief, it marked the beginning of a solid career that would see him play for three teams (Pittsburgh, Detroit, Miami) while always maintaining ties to his Steel City roots.
2. First Career RBIs Come Against the Pirates (June 14, 2009)
In an ironic twist, Kelly delivered his first major league RBIs against his former team while playing for the Detroit Tigers. The Butler native went 2-for-3 at PNC Park with a two-RBI single and a double, showing the offensive potential that would make him a valuable utility player.
3. Played All Nine Positions in Career (July 2, 2011)
Kelly etched his name in baseball history by appearing at every position at least once in his career. He reached the milestone during a 15-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on July 2, 2011. After replacing injured catcher Víctor Martínez, he became just the 15th player since 1900 to accomplish this rare feat, showcasing the adaptability that would define his career.
Tigers fans considered Kelly the ultimate utility man, and this feat just confirmed what many observers knew when they saw him take the field with grace — he could do anything you could ask for from a baseball player.
4. ALDS Heroics: Home Run in Game 5 Against Yankees (2011)
Kelly's postseason magic began with a first-inning solo shot off Iván Nova in the decisive Game 5 of the 2011 ALDS. His blast at Yankee Stadium sparked Detroit's 3-2 victory, sending the Tigers to the ALCS and establishing Kelly as a clutch performer.
5. Walk-Off Sacrifice Fly in ALDS vs. Athletics (2012)
The following postseason, Kelly delivered another dramatic moment with a walk-off sacrifice fly in Game 2 of the ALDS against Oakland. His calm execution under pressure demonstrated the baseball IQ that Pirates management hopes will translate well to the dugout.
After retiring in 2016, Kelly transitioned into scouting for the Tigers in the 2017 season. He then served a season as the Houston Astros first base coach in 2019, before Pittsburgh hired him as bench coach for the 2020 season. He's been a reliable figure in the that role since. Now, he leads his hometown Pirates, a team eager to turn the page.
With Kelly at the helm, the Pirates are banking on his reliable versatility, postseason pedigree, and passion for the game to reignite a franchise in search of its next winning chapter.
