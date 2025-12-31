Pirates Must Improve At Key Position

While the addition of Kazuma Okamoto would certainly shake things up, that's still just a fever dream. Rumors are swirling now more than ever, but the Pittsburgh Pirates have to put their best foot forward even if they aren't able to land the Japanese sensation .

Their infield would be nearly set by adding Okamoto, but Bleacher Report is still far from satisfied with the Pirates shortstop situation. Knowing how important the position is, BR kindly reminded Pirates fans Jared Triolo or Nick Gonzales are great options.

With a few months remaining before the regular season begins, Pittsburgh still has time to figure out who they want to roll out at the shortstop position. That said, Joel Reuter thinks the Pirates are best with neither Triolo nor Gonzales as their everyday shortstop.

Pirates Shortstop Position Still Up In The Air

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) fields a ground ball for an out against Athletics catcher Willie MacIver (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park.

"With Brandon Lowe, Ryan O'Hearn, Jhostynxon García and Jake Mangum brought aboard, the Pirates have made a legitimate effort to upgrade their offense in support of a dynamic young pitching staff," Reuter wrote . "However, the left side of their infield is still weak, with Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo the current projected starter."

Reuter urges the team to go out and trade for a true shortstop, but it's not like Pittsburgh is going to be able to bring in Bo Bichette. Sure, there are options out there, but bringing in a big name would require a ton of work, draft picks, and may not even be worth the hassle.

Gonzales vs. Triolo

Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) throws to first base during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Entering the New Year, these are the Pirates two clear-cut candidates to play shortstop. Neither player is going to set the world on fire, but that doesn't mean they're incapable of playing the position.

Gonzales, 26, didn't see a ton of time at shortstop last year. Obviously, everyone knows Brandon Lowe is going to be this team's second baseman. When you consider the fact that Gonzales played 85 games there last year, it's no secret he's going to have to get comfortable at a new position. He played 13 games at short last year, starting 12 of them. In his three-year career, he's started 26 games at shortstop.

Triolo, 27, did a little bit of everything last season. He was needed as a pitcher on August 12 when the Pirates suffered a brutal 14-0 defeat in Milwaukee. If anything, it shows how much faith they have in his arm.

Obviously no one expects their everyday shortstop to be used as a pitcher. That said, it's not like the third-year player got settled into any position. He appeared in 24 games at first base, 11 at second, 32 at third, and 47 at shortstop.

