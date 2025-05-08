Pirates Owner Bob Nutting Addresses Derek Shelton Firing
A change is underway in Pittsburgh, and once that you could argue is long overdue. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Thursday afternoon that manager Derek Shelton had been relieved of his duties.
In six years as the Pirates' skipper, Shelton compiled a record of 306-440. Following the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Bucs strung together a pair of 100-loss seasons and then posted consecutive 76-86 campaigns in 2023 and 2024.
After getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, extending the current losing streak to seven games, and posting a 12-26 record through the first week of May, it became too much for the Pirates' decision-makers to continue delaying the inevitable.
In the announcement, Pirates chairman Bob Nutting commented on the decision to fire Shelton.
“Derek is a good man who did a lot of the Pirates and Pittsburgh, but it was time for a change. The first quarter of the season has been frustrating and painful for all of us. We have to do better. I know that. Ben knows that. Our coaches know that. Our players know that."
Nutting also gave a few words on the man who will be filling in his place, Donnie Kelly.
“Donnie is as respected as any person in our clubhouse and throughout our organization. He is a Pirate. He bleeds black and gold. No one is more committed, and no one loves this team or city more than Donnie. He is the right person to manage our team and help us get back on track.”
While a chance was certainly necessary, the focus now shifts to general manager Ben Cherington. If the product on the field doesn't improve throughout the course of the season, his future in the Burgh will also be in danger.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates