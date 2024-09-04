Insider: Pirates Star Might Retire After Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates put together an improved 2024 MLB season, but it won't be enough to get them into the postseason.
Thankfully, they have shown enough that there are many reasons for optimism moving into the future. However, the team could lose one of its key impact players to retirement in the upcoming offseason.
Will Leitch of MLB.com has suggested that veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen could call it quits following the 2024 campaign.
"McCutchen is the active leader in games played and one of the most beloved players in the sports. It has been downright gorgeous to see him back in a Pirates uniform for the past two seasons, and if he wanted to continue signing a series of one-year contracts with the team until he was in his 70s, I don't think that many people would have a big problem with it."
Even at 37 years old, McCutchen has found a way to remain productive. He has also taken on a major leadership role for the young Pirates' roster.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, McCutchen has played in 105 games. He has hit 18 home runs to go along with 46 RBI, while batting .237/.335/.417.
While it would not be surprising to see him retire, there is a decent chance he could return for one more year as well. Seeing it through and helping lead Pittsburgh back to the postseason would be a good way for McCutchen to ride off into the sunset.
Throughout his illustrious 16-year MLB career, McCutchen has hit 317 home runs, driven in 1,091 RBI, stolen 219 bases, and compiled a slashline of .274/.368/.463. Those numbers show just how good McCutchen has been. All but five of those years have been with the Pirates.
If this is indeed his final season, Pittsburgh will send him out in fashion. He will never be forgotten by the Pirates' organization.
Hopefully, he still has one more year left in him. We're not quite ready to see him leave.