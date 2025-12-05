What Pirates Trade Means for Mitch Keller

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first important move of the season, which could impact how they make a potential decision on their veteran starting pitcher, Mitch Keller.

Pirates Trade Johan Oviedo the Red Sox

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo as a part of five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Joining Oviedo en route to Boston included left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego, who the Pirates placed on the 40-man roster to protect from the Rule 5 Draft, and catcher Adonys Guzman, who the Pirates took in the fifth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona State.

The Pirates landed top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso.

Could the Pirates Still Trade Mitch Keller?

Keller has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, especially last season at the deadline, where the Pirates ultimately kept him.

Those rumors have continued this offseason and with the winter meetings in Orlando, Fla. coming up, Dec. 8-10, those discussions will likely continue on next week.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates "still might" trade Keller, even after trading Oviedo to the Red Sox.

Rosenthal also reported the Pirates are open to trading any starting pitcher, other than of course, Paul Skenes .

Why the Pirates are Willing to Trade Mitch Keller

Keller will make the most money on the Pirates next season at $16.9 million and still has about $56-57 million remaining on a five-year, $77 million extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024.

The Pirates have a strong rotation, even after trading Oviedo, which includes Skenes, plus options in rookies, Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco , Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.

Antwone Kelly and Wilber Dotel also ended up on the 40-man roster and earned protection from the Rule 5 Draft , which could see them earn a shot to make the 26-man roster at some point next season or in the future.

The Pirates could move Keller and still have a solid rotation, while adding to their most important need for next season: offense.

What the Pirates Would Want in a Keller Trade

The Pirates seriously need more offense for next season, featuring as one of the worst hitting teams in baseball in 2025.

Pittsburgh had the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

The Pirates also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Rosenthal reported that the Pirates are looking for one to two regulars and two to four less-proven players that add depth. He noted that Garcia is in the depth category, so the Pirates still need some regulars and more depth.

The Pirates need three positions next season, a left fielder, a third baseman and a designated hitter.

Pittsburgh is also reportedly targeting left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in a trade, including the likes of Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman.

The Pirates also have trade interest in left-handed batters in both Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets also targets.

PNC Park is more friendly for left-handed home run hitters, as the right field wall is much closer than the left field wall, and with the Pirates need for power, this makes sense.

Will the Pirates Trade Keller?

If the Pirates do trade Keller, the Winter Meetings would make the most sense, where the most activity takes place during the offseason.

Where the Pirates should feel encouraged is that Garcia was a player tied into mock trades for Keller. If they got Garcia for Oviedo, they could land much more for Keller if they trade him.

Still, Keller is one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball and is the most veteran pitcher on the Pirates, far more than the rookies and also Skenes.

Keller has made at least 29 starts over the past four seasons and at least 31 starts the past three seasons.

He has a 42-65 record over 163 starts in 165 appearances, with a 4.19 ERA over 878.0 innings pitched, 837 strikeouts to 299 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP over seven seasons with the Pirates.

Keller had 17 quality starts in 2025, tied for 17th most in baseball and he ranked 13th in innings pitched amongst National League pitchers.

The Pirates don't have to trade Keller either, especially if they don't get an adequate trade return, and should bargain hard for quality and reliable, everyday bats if they move him.

