Jack Suwinski Stays Hot In Pirates' Blowout Win Over Twins
The Pittsburgh Pirates' path toward getting more out of the offense will depend largely on players bouncing back from sub-par performances in 2024.
So far, so good for outfielder Jack Suwinski.
Suwinski continued his hot start to spring training by going 2-3 with a double and three RBIs in the Pirates' 12-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday.
Outfielder Nick Solak also had a multi-hit game, going 3-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.
Caleb Ferguson got his first start with the Pirates and earned the win, pitching two innings and allowing a run on five hits while striking out three batters.
Pirates pitching prospects Bubba Chandler and Anthony Solometo fared well, combining to pitch two scoreless innings and striking out two batters. Carmen Mlodzinski, who is hoping to enter the Pirates' crowded starting rotation, pitched two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Suwinski extended the Pirates' lead to three with a two-run single with two outs in the top of the second inning. Two innings later, the left-handed hitting outfielder got another chance with a runner in scoring position and capitalized with an RBI double to give Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead with one out in the top of the fourth.
Suwinski also tallied two stolen bases in the win. In seven at-bats this spring, Suwinski is batting .571 with one home run and four RBIs.
Suwinski had a promising first two seasons in the big leagues in 2022 and 2023, combining for 45 home runs and 3.4 bWAR. He struggled mightily in 2024, posing a -1.7 bWAR with a .182/.264/.324 slash line along with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.
Suwinski turning things around would go a long way toward helping improve a Pirates offense that was among baseball's worst last season. And if he can get back to his form from 2022 and 2023, Pittsburgh may suddenly have some difficult decisions to make in the outfield with Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz in tow.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates