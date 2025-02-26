Pirates Prospect Homers Again In Win vs. Orioles
Matt Gorski has continued to impress in spring training for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The right-handed hitting outfielder/first baseman homered again for the Pirates in a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The home run was Gorski's third of the spring, as he also hit two against the Orioles in their previous meeting on Saturday, including a grand slam in the ninth inning.
Gorski is batting .500 across six at-bats and has nine RBIs.
Ryan Borucki got the win, pitching an inning and allowing an unearned run while striking out one batter. Bailey Falter got the start for Pittsburgh and pitched two shutout innings, striking out three hitters in the process.
Outfielder Tommy Pham and catcher Henry Davis each had two-hit games. Abrahan Gutierrez, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Mike Jarvis each had an RBI for Pittsburgh.
In the Pirates' other split-squad game, they lost to the Atlanta Braves 9-4. Jack Suwinski went 2-3 with a home run, and both outfielder Joshua Palacios and outfielder/first baseman DJ Stewart had two-hit performances. Stewart is batting .556 with one home run and four RBIs in nine at-bats in spring training.
Mike Burrows got the start and allowed two runs over two innings. Randy Labaut was the losing pitcher after allowing three runs, one of which was earned in one inning pitched.
Gorski, 27, is a non-roster invitee to spring training and was drafted by the Pirates in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent all of last season with Triple-A Indianapolis, batting .257/.319/.522 with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs. Gorski has hit at least 20 homers in three consecutive seasons.
Gorski's emergence and ability to play first base could make him another viable option in the absence of Spencer Horwitz. The Pirates are in desperate need of improving the offense after they finished in the bottom 10 in every major hitting stat last year. If Gorski can provide that, it'd go a long way toward helping Pittsburgh in 2025.
