MLB Insider Calls Out Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates boast one of the most promising young pitching rotations in baseball — but MLB insider Jeff Passan believes the team’s front office is wasting their potential by refusing to spend.
On today's episode of Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Passan didn’t hold back when discussing the Pirates’ lack of offseason moves, despite having rising stars like Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, and top prospect Bubba Chandler.
Passan and PMT's brief discussion of the Pirates begins at about the 52 minute mark.
"Floor comes with a cap. A cap comes with a floor, the two shall never be separated," Passan said, emphasizing how spending limits directly impact a team’s baseline competitiveness. "The Pirates have an incredible pitching staff, and they didn’t do sh*t this offseason."
Despite Skenes emerging as one of baseball’s best pitchers on a near-minimum contract and Keller anchoring the rotation, Pittsburgh’s front office made minimal upgrades to support their young core. Passan, who grew up in Cleveland and now lives in Kansas City, said his Midwestern sports mentality makes the Pirates’ stagnation even more frustrating.
"I should be the person who’s yelling about this," Passan said. "When you have a team like the Pirates, I look at them and I’m like, ‘Try just once. Just once, please go out and try to field a winning team.’"
The Pirates have long been criticized for their low payrolls, even as their farm system produces elite talent. With Jones (before his injury) and Chandler looking like future stars, Passan’s comments highlight a growing sentiment that ownership is squandering a rare window of opportunity.
If Pittsburgh doesn’t invest in bats and bullpen help soon, their promising pitching staff could suffer the same fate as past Pirates teams — stuck in mediocrity despite homegrown talent.
For now, fans are left wondering: Will the Pirates ever spend to match their potential? Or will another generation of stars be wasted?
