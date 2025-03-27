Pirates Replace Starting Second Baseman After Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just started their season, but already needed to make a in-game change with an injury.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, giving his team a 4-1 lead.
Gonzales ran around the bases, but with a limp, as it was clear he hurt something during his home run trot.
The Pirates would take Gonzales out of the game, with Adam Frazier coming in at second base.
Pittsburgh gave an injury update on Gonzales, that they removed him due to recurrent left ankle discomfort. Gonzales' status is day-to-day.
Gonzales had a solid campaign for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .270/.311/.398, with 97 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs with 18 walks to 74 strikeouts in 94 games.
He played just 35 games for the Pirates in 2023, after they called him up for the first time on June 23. He slashed .209/.268/.348, with 24 hits, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBIs and six walks.
Gonzales hails from Vail, Ariz., 24 miles southeast of Tucson, and played for Cienega High School. He hit .399 during his time with Cienega.
He would commit to New Mexico State and starred for his team, hitting .347 as a freshman in 2018 and then a Division 1 leading .432 in 2019. He also hit .448 as a junior in 2020, before the NCAA cancelled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pirates selected Gonzales with seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He would join the franchise on a $5.4 million and didn't play in 2020 as the MiLB cancelled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He played for the Greensboro Grasshoopes at High Single-A in 2021, slashing .303/.385/.565 for an OPS of .950 with 98 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs and 40 walks in 80 games.
Gonzales moved up to the Altoona Curve at Double-A in 2022, slashing .263/.383/.429 with 68 hits, 20 doubles, one triple and seven home runs.
He moved up again to the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A in 2023, slashing .283/.379/.507 with 106 hits, 27 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs, 49 RBIs and 53 walks in 99 games.
