Livvy Dunne Adds to Pirates Wild Contest
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates have a contest out with star pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne has gotten in on the action.
Topps has released a Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card, which they released as a part of their 2024 Topps Chrome Update, that will come in just one pack.
The Pirates put out an offer to the fan that finds the card, which includes two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 seasons (2025-54) and a softball game with 30 of your closest friends and family at PNC Park that will have coaching from Pirates alumni.
They also offered a Spring Training experience, which includes a private tour of Pirate City and LECOM Park, a meet-n-green with Skenes, two Skenes autographed jerseys, batting practice and warming up with the team, plus other unique experiences at Pirate City and LECOM Park.
Dunne also raised the stakes herself and that the person who find the card can sit with her at a Pirates game next season in her suite.
Dunne and Skenes have dated since they were both at LSU together and she often goes to see her boyfriend pitch for Pittsburgh.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a National Title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes also made the All-MLB First Team for his performance in 2024 and is a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year.
Dunne is a star gymnast herself, spending 2017 on the USA national team and helping LSU win their first National Title this past season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice.
She is also the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8.1 million followers on Tik Tok.
