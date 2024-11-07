Pirates’ Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Named College Gameday Pickers
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne will serve as pickers for ESPN's College Gameday this weekend, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.
College Gameday is a pre-game show that ESPN broadcasts prior to each Saturday morning before the college football games start, generally from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The program goes to different campuses across the country, highlighting teams and fan bases that make college football what it is.
They will host it this weekend in Baton Rouge, La. at LSU, as the No. 14 team hosts rival in No. 11 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, which ABC will broadcast.
Skenes and Dunne will serve as pickers, who chose which football teams will win the biggest games across the country this weekend.
Dunne confirmed the news of the duo going on College GameDay on Twitter, writing "Can't wait!!! Let's geaux"
Dunne and Skenes have dated since they were both at LSU together and she often goes to see her boyfriend pitch for Pittsburgh.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a National Title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Dunne is a star gymnast herself, spending 2017 on the USA national team and helping LSU win their first National Title this past season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice.
She is also the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8.1 million followers on Tik Tok.
