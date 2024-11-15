Pirates Prospect Has Big Moment For Team USA

One of the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospects helped Team USA advance in the Premier12 Tournament.

Pittsburgh Pirates No. 3 prospect Termarr Johnson and fourth overall player drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft on the field before the Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Team USA is advancing to the Super Round in the WBSC Premier12 2024 presented by RAXUS and Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson had a key role in making it happen.

Johnson went 3-4 with two RBIs that came on a two-run home run and scored three runs in Team USA's 12-2 win over Mexico in seven innings. With the win, Team USA finished pool play 3-2 and beat out Panama for the second spot out of Group A due to a 9-3 win in their head-to-head matchup on Tuesday. Venezuela is the other team to make it out of the group stage after going 4-1, including a 5-3 win over Team USA.

The Super Round begins on Wednesday in Tokyo and Team USA will face the top team out of Group B on Thursday. Japan and Chinese Taipei are currently the top two teams in Group B at 2-0, though, four of the six teams still have three games remaining in the group stage. Australia is in third place at 1-1 with its lone defeat being a 9-3 loss against Japan.

Team USA fell behind 1-0 in the must-win game, then with two outs in the top of the second inning and Athletics prospect Colby Thomas on first base, Johnson smoked a hanging breaking ball off of the scoreboard in right-center field to give his team a 2-1 lead.

After Johnson's two-run blast, Team USA went on to score 10 more runs to pull ahead 12-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Johnson, who is Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect and No. 75 in baseball by MLB pipeline, also had a pair of singles and came around to score on both occasions.

The Pirates' middle infield prospect grounded out in his final at-bat of the win.

Johnson has slashed .385/.600/.609 through 13 at-bats in the tournament.

