MLB Power Rankings: Pirates Spot Entering Final Week
An up-and-down 2024 season for the Pittsburgh Pirates is nearing its conclusion.
A rough second half ultimately cost the Pirates after being in the playoff picture heading into the final two months of the season. The Pirates have gone 25-35 since the All-Star break, including a brutal 8-19 stretch in August. They have also lost three consecutive series since sweeping the Miami Marlins at home.
Pittsburgh rounds out its regular season schedule by facing two playoff-bound teams. The Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series that begins on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park. For their final series of the season, they'll make the trip to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series and potentially have Paul Skenes on the mound to face two of baseball's best in American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
Overall, there was a near consensus on where the Pirates rank. Here's where the Pirates stand across four MLB power rankings heading into their final six games of the season.
"It was Paul Skenes Arrival Season, which it sure seems that's how 2024 will forever be remembered. Now it’s up to the Pirates to make sure they surround him with the support he needs and deserves. They’ve got something special in Pittsburgh. Now we must see what they’ll do with it."
"There were several glimpses of hope, but the Pirates appear headed for another last-place finish in the NL Central. In the 31 years of the division's existence, the Pirates have finished last 12 times. This season would be 13."
"The Pirates are now 18-31 dating back to July 31, but at least they got 11 innings of one-run ball from Paul Skenes last week. His 1.99 ERA is the lowest for a rookie starter ever in the live-ball era."
"Paul Skenes lowers ERA to 1.99 in 22 starts. Yeah, pretty good debut."
