Paul Skenes Reacts to Pirates Pulling No Hitter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates ended a historical night early, pulling pitcher Paul Skenes from the mound in the seventh inning after throwing a no-hitter before his departure.
The move came with plenty of questions and some criticism, but it was a decision based on keeping Skenes healthy throughout the season instead of pushing his limits on one night.
Skenes finished the night with 11 strikeouts as the Pirates defeated the Milkwuakee Brewers 1-0 on the road. It lowered the rookie's ERA to 1.90 with 89 strikeouts through his first 11 starters.
Skenes reacted to being pulled after the game, and said he wanted to be out there but also understood why the decision was made.
"Yeah, definitely wanted to finish it," Skenes said. "But throwing every five days, six days, whatever it is now, definitely understand that side of it."
When asked if he was thinking about the no-hitter, he said no. Simply, he was dialed into winning, and keeping the Pirates alive as they sat 1-0 over the Brewers.
"It’s really easy [not to think about the no-hitter] when it’s a 1-0 ballgame, I think, because one swing can tie it up," Skenes said. "It doesn’t really matter until after the game. It’s just about getting outs."
Skenes has never thrown a no-hitter. No in college or high school. With just 11 starts under his belt and a historic performance nearly complete, though, there are likely many believing that could change before the end of his MLB career.
The 22-year-old is set to play in the All-Star game next week and represent the Pirates for the National League.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.