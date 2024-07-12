Pirates Under Fire for Pulling Paul Skenes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates had everyone glued to their seats, or their televisions, as Paul Skenes led seven no-hit innings and eying up his first-ever no-hitter in Milwaukee. Then, he was pulled.
Skenes finished his day with 11 strikeouts and 99 pitches, lowering his ERA to 1.90 with 89 strikeouts through 11 starts. At just 22-years-old, he could've walked into the All-Star game with a historic day just over his shoulder. Instead, analysts and fans are wondering why he was pulled.
"It didn’t really have anything to do with the pitch count," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after the game. "Everyone makes it about pitch count. It was about where he was at. It was about trusting your eyes, trusting him. When I went to talk to him after that, he was tired. They did a good job of wearing him down, and he gave us everything he had."
Skenes has a long season ahead, and the Pirates are looking to keep him healthy throughout his rookie year. That's easier said than done when he's on the verge of no-hitters and you have to make a decision during a game before the All-Star break.
After the game, Skenes said he wanted to finish the battle but understood the reasoning for being pulled.
"Yeah, definitely wanted to finish it," Skenes said. "But throwing every five days, six days, whatever it is now, definitely understand that side of it."
The Pirates will have to wait for another memorable night from their rookie pitcher, but with more starts, Skenes is seemingly becoming more dominant in the MLB. A great sign for Pittsburgh, and one that could indicate more historic nights are ahead for Skenes.
