Pirates Part Ways With Two Coaches
Just one day after their season concluded, the Pittsburgh Pirates have already begun making changes to their coaching staff.
Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates have parted ways with hitting coach Andy Haines and bullpen coach Justin Meccage. Haines had been the Pirates' hitting coach since 2022, while Meccage held his role with Pittsburgh since 2020. Meccage was previously the Pirates' assistant pitching coach from 2018-2019.
The Pirates' offense was among the league's worst in 2024, ranking in the bottom 10 in batting average (23rd), runs scored (24th) home runs (25th) on-base percentage (26th) and OPS (27th). The Pirates' 665 runs scored this season was a huge drop off compared to last season when they scored 790 runs. Pittsburgh also struck out the fourth-most in baseball.
Prior to being the hitting coach, Haines was also the Milwaukee Brewers' hitting coach from 2019-2021 before being let go by the Pirates' rival.
The Pirates' bullpen had also been a thorn in their side throughout the season. Pittsburgh blew 36 leads, the fewest since 2021 but was still tied for the 10th most in baseball this season. Of Pittsburgh's 36 blown leads, seven came in the ninth inning, which was tied for the second-most in baseball, only trailing the Colorado Rockies.
Of the Pirates' struggles out of the bullpen, none were more disappointing than the regression of David Bednar. Bednar went from being a two-time All-Star to going 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and losing the closer role due to his struggles in the ninth inning. Bednar's seven blown saves matched his total from 2022 and 2023 combined.
Pittsburgh moving on from Haines and Meccage shouldn't be too much of a shock after how many of the Pirates' struggles could be pointed toward their issues at the plate and with the bullpen. With manager Derek Shelton and general manager Ben Cherington likely needing to show signs of immense progress to keep their jobs beyond 2025, finding adequate replacements for Haines and Meccage will be among the Pirates' most important decisions this offseason.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates