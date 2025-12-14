Livvy Dunne Reveals Pirates' Paul Skenes Christmas Ornament

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes had one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2025 and Livvy Dunne was there for most of it.

Skenes finished 2025 as the National League Cy Young Award winner, one of just three pitchers in franchise history to do so, along with Doug Drabek in 1990 and Vern Law in 1960.

He ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth-most strikeouts, the fourth-lowest WHIP, the sixth-lowest batting average and the 10th-most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.

Dunne honored Skenes for his Cy Young Award and made sure to keep it as a forever moment this Christmas.

Livvy Dunne Unveils Paul Skenes' Christmas Ornament

Dunne was there with Skenes for the announcement of the Cy Young Award, along with family, friends and Pirates players in catcher Henry Davis and fellow right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones.

They held the watch party at Dunne's house in Jupiter, Fla., which is where Skenes is currently doing his offseason program, getting ready for the 2026 campaign.

Dunne made sure she pulled out all the stops, with "2025 CY YOUNG" in big numbers/lights for Skenes.

She comemorated that moment of her and Skenes in front of that display on a new Christmas ornament, naming it "a cy young christmas indeed" 😁

Livvy Dunne Shows Off Christmas Ornament of Boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes winning the NL Cy Young Award | Livvy Dunne on Instagram

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious, new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

The Origins of Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

Dunne and Skenes both met at LSU, where they both started their journey towards stardom and fame and also began dating.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tiger alumni Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch action against the UCLA Bruinsat Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.

Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.

She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time with the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.

