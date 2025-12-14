Pirates Free Agency Plans Endangered After Jorge Polanco News

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't landed their key free agent signing this offseason and they aren't any closer to doing so now then they were at the beginning.

The Pirates have looked at free agent bats throughout the offseason and had the Winter Meetings to meet with agents and their clients for a chance to finally do that.

One of their main targets, Jorge Polanco, ended up signing with the New York Mets on a two-year, $40 million deal on Dec. 13.

The Pirates must now look elsewhere in free agency for that addition, or find other avenues for improving the team in 2026.

Pirates Continue Missing Out on Free Agents

Polanco is one of three main free agent targets the Pirates have missed out on this offseason, trimming their options going forward.

The Pirates missed out on National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber, who hit 56 home runs in 2025, after he re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year, $150 million contract on Dec. 9.

Pittsburgh offered Schwarber a four-year, $125 million contract, which was $31.25 million per season, a higher AAV than the Phillies at $30 million, but still missed out.

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Pirates also offered a contract north of $78 million to Josh Naylor, who himself re-signed with the Seattle Mariners on a five-year, $92 million on Nov. 17.

Pete Alonso was another player the Pirates had interest in, but he ended up signing a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Dec. 11

What The Pirates Must Do in Free Agency

The Pirates are at a disadvantage in free agency for a variety of reasons, which impact how they do business compared to other teams.

Pittsburgh hasn't made the postseason since 2015 and had a winning season since 2018, but the second-longest streaks of any MLB team, aside from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Pirates have also featured in the bottom five teams in Opening Day payroll in 16 of the 19 seasons under owner Bob Nutting since he took over in 2007.

Pittsburgh, unsurprisingly, hasn't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $26 million on Dec. 27, 2016. They also haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

The Pirates both have the issue of free agents not seeing them as a competitive franchise and also a team that doesn't spend much, but of which are true based on recent history.

This means that the Pirates have to greatly overpay for free agents compared to other teams that have spent in the past and also have had more success.

Polanco signing for $20 million was higher than most projections and him signing with the Mets isn't surprising, as reports noted he wanted to play for a team closer to winning.

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If the Pirates are going to sign a free agent, they have to find ways to outbid their competition, either by total money in the contract or by a higher yearly salary.

Who Remains for the Pirates in Free Agency?

The Pirates still have some options in free agency, but not many players remain that they've targeted.

Ryan O'Hearn and Willi Castro both are MLB veterans who have experience, but vastly different skill sets that the Pirates would desire.

O'Hearn is a slugger that can hit for power and is left-handed, which the Pirates want with an easier time hitting home runs at PNC Park. Castro is a versatile fielder that would serve as a utility man, giving the Pirates a player who could feature at many positions.

The Pirates are also in on two Japanese stars from Nippon Professional Baseball in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami .

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) bats against the USA in the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Okamoto is an older power bat and would likely feature at third base, a position of need for the Pirates after they traded Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline. Murakami is younger, would cost more, but him being a left-handed hitter and the power potential he possesses make him a great fit.

The Pirates may do better with both Okamoto and Murakami, especially if they are willing to make them key parts of their lineup, but good offers for O'Hearn and Castro also make sense and are worth seriously pursuing.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!