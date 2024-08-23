Pirates Lineup to Face Bullpen Game From Reds
The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to gain another game on the Cincinnati Reds in the standings on Friday night after taking game one of the four-game set 7-0 on Thursday.
The Reds will now start relief pitcher Buck Farmer in place of the injured Andrew Abbott, who was place on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain earlier this afternoon. Farmer has worked exclusively out of the bullpen since 2019 where he made his last start with the Detroit Tigers. Cincinnati will already been working at a disadvantage with a bullpen game, but if the Bucs can jump on Farmer early, it could really create some issues for the visiting Reds.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and David Bell.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2. DH Bryan Reynolds
3. SS Oneil Cruz
4. C Joey Bart
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz
7. LF Billy McKinney
8. 3B Jared Triolo
9. CF Ji-Hwan Bae
P Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.02 ERA)
Player to Watch - RF Bryan De La Cruz
De La Cruz is starting to heat up and as I noted in an article last week, the Pirates are going to be extremely patient with him, just as they were with Rowdy Tellez at the onset of the season. Last night, DLC recorded a three-hit game, including a pair of doubles for his first extra base hits as a Pirate. Another strong night at the plate could be what gets him settled in with the black and gold.
CINCINNATI REDS
1. 2B Jonathan India
2. SS Elly De La Cruz
3. C Tyler Stephenson
4. LF Spencer Steer
5. 1B Ty France
6. CF Stuart Fairchild
7. RF Amed Rosario
8. 3B Santiago Espinal
9. DH Noelvi Marte
P Buck Farmer (2-0, 2.67 ERA)
