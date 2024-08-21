Paul Skenes Headlines Pirates Next Four-Game Stretch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have set their rotation heading into their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park this weekend.
According to the team's official Twitter account, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes will start opposite left-hander Nick Lodolo in the series opener on Thursday night.
Skenes remains the National League Rookie of the Year favorite with a 2.30 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 16 starts this season. He's had a rougher go of it so far in August as he's responsible for a 4.15 ERA over three outings, though he allowed just two runs over six innings against the Seattle Mariners his last time out.
The 22-year-old ace could be nearing a potential shutdown as the Pirates look to preserve his arm with the team no longer finding themselves in the playoff race.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will get the nod on Friday night while fellow southpaw Andrew Abbott is expected to start for Cincinnati.
Falter was activated off of the injured list on July 29 after hitting the shelf with left triceps tendonitis on July 7, making four starts since his return to a 3.71 ERA. He struck out eight batters and allowed two runs across 5 2/3 innings against the Mariners last Saturday.
Falter is now 6-7 with a 4.02 over 21 starts this season.
Right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford will get the chance to redeem himself on Saturday night while right-hander Julian Aguiar will toe the rubber for the Reds.
Woodford began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and opened this season with the Chicago White Sox, who designated him for assignment on June 7 after he made two starts for the club. He later elected free agency and signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on June 10.
Woodford has appeared in five games with Pittsburgh, three of which have come as starts, including a disastrous outing against Seattle in which he gave up nine hits and five runs in four innings.
He now has a 4.82 ERA as a Pirate and a 6.67 ERA on the year through seven appearances.
Right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz will go for Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon against right-hander Carson Spiers.
Ortiz is enjoying the best year of his three-year major league career in 2024 with a 3.56 ERA through 31 games and nine starts. The 25-year-old has struggled in recent weeks, however, as his ERA sits at 6.26 over his past five outings. He allowed four runs in six innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday.
