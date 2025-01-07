Pirates Add Right-Handed Pitcher To Roster
The Pittsburgh Pirates have taken another step toward rounding out their 40-man roster heading into the 2025 season.
Pittsburgh announced on X that it had added right-handed relief pitcher Elvis Alvarado to the 40-man roster on Tuesday. Alvarado was officially signed by the Pirates on Dec. 28, per the team's transactions page. Pittsburgh now has two roster spots open on its 40-man roster.
Alvarado spent last season in the Miami Marlins minor league system, most of which he spent in Triple-A Jacksonville. In his 39 appearances in Triple-A, the 6-foot-4 right-hander went 3-4 with a 2.79 ERA and converted 11 of his 12 save opportunities. He also flashed plus stuff, striking out 71 batters in his 48.1 innings pitched and held opponents to a .188 batting average, though, his 38 walks left something to be desired.
Alvarado's performance last season was a strong bounce back from 2023 when he went 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA across 31 appearances in the Detroit Tigers' minor league system. He struck out 40 batters and walked 14 in his 33 innings pitched across Single-A Lakeland, High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie.
In 2022, Alvarado enjoyed arguably the best season of his career in the minor leagues, going 8-3 with a 2.72 ERA over a career-high 49 appearances and 59.2 innings pitched in Single-A Lakeland, High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie. He struck out 63 batters, walked 18 and held opponents to a .218 batting average.
Alvarado, 25, began his career as an outfielder in the Washington Nationals' minor league system before the team moved him to pitcher.
Alvarado is another addition who could have a role in the Pirates' bullpen in 2025. Pittsburgh also acquired right-handed relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations earlier in the offseason. Strzelecki, 30, had a 2.31 ERA in his 10 big league appearances for Cleveland in 2024.
The Pirates' bullpen had the fourth-highest ERA last season and was tied for the second-most blown leads in the ninth inning last season.
