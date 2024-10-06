Pirates Pitching Prospect Could Be Answer to Problem
If the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to take the next step in 2025, shoring up the bullpen needs to be among the the team's top priorities.
The Pirates bullpen ranked 27th in ERA and they blew 36 leads, which was tied for the 10th most in baseball. Of the 36 blown leads, seven came in the ninth inning, tying Pittsburgh for the second-most in baseball.
David Bednar largely struggled after making back-to-back All-Star appearances, going 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and he blew seven saves. He was eventually removed from the closer role for the final month of the season, as Pittsburgh opted to go by committee for the ninth inning.
Pittsburgh also has a decision to make on relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman, Jalen Beeks and Ryan Borucki, who are free agents this offseason.
The answer to the Pirates' bullpen problems may not be that far away and could come from a farm system that's rich with solid arms. Of the team's top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, seven of the top 12 are pitchers. Among those prospects who are projected to be ready for 2025, four, including top prospect Bubba Chandler, are pitchers.
Pittsburgh doesn't have any pending free agents among its starting rotation. Paul Skenes and Jared Jones just wrapped up their rookie season and Mitch Keller is entering the second season of his five-year contract extension. Luis Ortiz flashed promise after becoming a starter in July and Bailey Falter is a viable option on the back end of the starting rotation.
Chandler could vie for the last spot in the starting rotation if it's up for grabs. There aren't enough spots, though, for the surplus of starting pitchers Pittsburgh has in the minor leagues to have them retain that role in the big leagues.
Mike Burrows, Braxton Ashcraft, Thomas Harrington and Anthony Solometo are the four arms MLB Pipeline believes will make it to the big leagues at some point in 2025. Harrington had the most impressive season of the bunch in Triple-A and Burrows already has his first big league win after pitching three innings and allowing just one run against the New York Yankees on Sept. 28.
The odds Pittsburgh will be busy in free agency aren't high, though, adding a veteran arm for the bullpen of the same ilk to Chapman shouldn't be discounted. Even if the Pirates sign a veteran reliever, expecting one arm to revamp one of the league's worst bullpens is wishful thinking.
The Pirates are stocked with arms on the cusp of being ready for the big leagues. Using them isn't just cost-effective for a franchise that has a propensity for saving money, but it can fix one of their biggest problems from last season and give them a legit shot to improve next season if all of the pieces fit together for one of the league's worst bullpen's.
