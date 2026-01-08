First Pirates' Paul Skenes Funko Pop Released

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is one of the most recongizable faces in baseball and amongst all of sports in the United States.

It's no surprise, as Skenes has dominated since his arrival on May 10, 2024, finishing that season as National League Rookie of the Year and winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2025.

Skenes' great play has made him a hero for Pirates fans and one that they hope will lead the franchise back to winning ways over the next few years.

He is also quite popular with collectors, with baseball cards and of course, bobbleheads, but he has a new figurine for fans to get their hands on.

First Paul Skenes Funko Pop! Figurine Released

Skenes had his first Funko Pop! vinyl figure unveiled for fans to get a chance to look and see what they'll purchase in the near future.

Funko Pop! vinyl figures are a big deal for collectors an fans alike, with them coming in many different catgories, such as athletes, video game characters, movie stars, musicians and much more.

The vinyl figure has Skenes in a normal home uniform, with a black jersey and the yellow Pirates "P" symbol and the No. 30, plus white pants, yellow cleats and the black hat with the Yellow "P" on the front.

Not only is there a Funko Paul Skenes dropping today at noon eastern time (I’ll post a link when it’s up), there’s also going to be a second one that will be exclusive from Fanatics, shown here without the box. #Pirates pic.twitter.com/6OpluVmRZe — John Dreker (@JohnDreker) January 7, 2026

Skenes is also in a throwing motion and on a pitcher's mound, while having his signature mustache, that he recently shaved.

The vinyl figure comes in a box with Paul Skenes on it and the No. 124, along with the Funko Pop! logo.

The Skenes' vinyl figure isn't available immediately for fans, with Funko asking fans to "Notify Me" when they are released on their website .

Entertainment Earth has the price for the vinyl figure at $14.99 and has an estimated arrival for February.

Skenes' Bobblehead Popularity and History

The Pirates released the first Skenes bobblehead back on April 19 against the Cleveland Guardians, bringing in a crowd of 37,713, the second highest-attended game at PNC Park in 2025. This honored his 2024 National League Rookie of the Year campaign.

They originally had a limit of 20,000 bobbleheads, which saw fans line outside hours before the gates opened and supplies run out quickly.

The Pirates then announced that they would honor every fan that scanned their ticket for the game with an electronic voucher for a Skenes bobblehead at a later date, which they revealed details for later in the season.

Pittsburgh had less success on the field, as they suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Guardians, which saw fans demand owner Bob Nutting sell the team .

Skenes had a strong outing, allowing just two earned runs off of two solo home runs to Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo through seven innings with four strikeouts in the defeat.

Apr 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates also released two other Skenes bobbleheads throughout the 2025 season.

The next bobblehead came out on June 22 against the Texas Rangers, which was a Superman Skenes bobblehead, a collaboration with DC Comics. Fans that wanted the bobblehead bought a special ticket, as it wasn't a Pirates giveaway.

Pittsburgh also unveiled a Fanatics MLB Debut Skenes bobblehead that came out on Sept. 2 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, but fans had to spend $200 in the team store to get the bobblehead.

Both of these bobbleheads are far less ubiquitous, due to their exclusive nature, making them a big draw for collectors.

The Pirates are releasing a bobblehead in honor of Skenes' Cy Young Award on April 18 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. They also have the same bobblehead in all-gold for season-ticket holders.

