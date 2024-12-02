Pirates Pitcher Named Offseason Trade Candidate
With a bevy of pitching throughout their organization and a lack of impact bats, it wouldn't be surprising for the Pittsburgh Pirates to use their depth to address their biggest need this offseason.
One pitcher who could be dangled in trade talks is left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named one trade candidate for each and tabbed Falter for Pittsburgh, citing its pitching depth throughout their organization and the young pitchers it already has in the big leagues.
"The emergence of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones to complement Mitch Keller has given the Pirates some rotation depth, and with more pitching prospects (No. 1 Bubba Chandler, No. 4 Braxton Ashcraft and No. 5 Thomas Harrington) on the way, Pittsburgh could use Falter -- who had a 4.43 ERA over 142 1/3 innings -- to help address other areas," Feinsand writes. "The 27-year-old is arbitration-eligible for the next four seasons, the type of control any team would find attractive."
In his first full season with the Pirates, Falter went 8-9 with a 4.43 ERA over a career-high 142.1 innings pitched and tallied 97 strikeouts. Opposing hitters batted .260 against him and he posted a 1.29 WHIP.
The Pirates boast some of the best young pitching depth in baseball throughout their organization. Along with 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and Luis Ortiz, top pitching prospects Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and Thomas Harrington all reach Triple-A last season. MLB Pipeline ranks Chandler, Ashcraft and Harrington in its top 100, making the Pirates the only team with three pitchers in its top 100.
With the state of the Pirates' pitching and the need for offense, they can afford to use a pitcher or two to add proven bats that can play in the outfield or first base. If Falter could net a return similar to that for Pittsburgh, it'd be remiss not to consider making a move and setting the team up to improve in 2025.
