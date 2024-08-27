Watch: Pirates' Oneil Cruz Begins Working at CF
Oneil Cruz is starting to take the next steps toward getting acclimated at his new position.
Before the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. ET, Cruz was seen taking fly balls in center field. Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced the team's decision to move Cruz from shortstop to center field on Monday before the Pirates' 18-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
“I think as of right now, we’re looking at him as a center fielder,” Shelton said. “It’s something that we’ve been talking about. It’s not something that we took lightly. He’s an unbelievable athlete. We feel it’s probably the best position for him and for the Pirates. We wanted to make sure we got a runway of games going into next year for that to be important. Excited to see him out there. I mean, this kid’s a dynamic athlete and with the way that we’re set up now we feel like that’s the best thing for him.”
In his first full season in the MLB, Cruz has struggled at shortstop. He has the second most errors in the MLB with 24, only trailing Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who has 26. Of Cruz's 24 errors, 12 have been bad throws and 12 have been fielding.
Cruz's athleticism is reason for optimism, but veteran outfielder and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen preached have patience with the 25-year-old as he makes the position change.
"It's a tough transition," McCutchen said on Monday. "It's not like riding a bike. it's something he's never done before. It's like if I came off of the IL and they were like 'Hey Cutch, we're going to put you at first base. I'm going to do my best to do it but it's going to take me some time to try and get used to that. I'm going to have some mistakes."
There's not disputing the difficult challenge that lies ahead with making a position change. If Cruz can figure it out, the Pirates may have their center fielder for the foreseeable future.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates