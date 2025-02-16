Pirates' Paul Skenes Teases Addition Of Two New Pitches
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes was already a handful for opposing hitters in his rookie season.
Now, he is looking to become an even more difficult at-bat this season. The Pirates right-hander spoke about the additions he's made to his game heading into his first full season in the big leagues and said he's added a two-seam fastball and cutter to his arsenal in hopes of inducing more swings and misses this season.
"Just a cutter and a running two-seamer," Skenes said. "Really just trying to create more swing decisions basically. That's what it boils down to."
The additions of a cutter and two-seam fastball could also help Skenes with his goal of becoming more efficient. Of the things Pittsburgh's ace said he wanted to improve on, his efficiency is at the top of the list.
"Being more efficient," Skenes said. "I think it boils down to that. There are a number of different ways to do that, but that's the big one. Just get guys out earlier."
Skenes' rookie season was one of the greatest in MLB history, as he went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts while setting a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings. He was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
The Pirates' ace won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and finished third in the Cy Young Vote. The latter made him the fifth rookie all-time to finish in the top three for the award and the first since Jose Fernandez of the Miami Marlins in 2013.
Skenes was also the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Hideo Nomo in 1995.
If Skenes can effectively add a two-seamer and cutter, it could elevate his already elite stuff to another level. And if Skenes can find a way to improve on an all-time great rookie season, more awards could be in store for the Pirates star by the time the 2025 season is all said and done.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates