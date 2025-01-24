Pirates Closer Addresses Poor 2024 Season
If the Pittsburgh Pirates are to put up a fight in what should be a competitive NL Central this season, they need closer David Bednar to get back on track after uncharacteristically faltering throughout 2024.
Coming off consecutive All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023, the Pittsburgh native blew seven saves while posting a 5.77 ERA over 57 2/3 innings and 62 appearances.
He is ready to put those struggles behind him, however, stating at last weekend's PiratesFest that he's eager to step back on the mound and reestablish himself.
“I’ve never been more ready to go, dialed in and hungry to get back to who I know I am,” Bednar said, via MLB.com's Alex Stumpf.
Bednar was immediately inserted into Pittsburgh's bullpen after the club acquired him from the San Diego Padres as part of a three-team trade that sent Joe Musgrove the other way in January 2021.
The results spoke for themselves, as he accumulated 5.0 fWAR while recording an ERA of 2.25 from 2021 to 2023, which ranked No. 5 and 6, respectively, among qualified bullpen arms over that stretch.
The ceiling caved in on Bednar last year as both his surface-level and advanced stats declined across the board, though he isn't dwelling on the past while welcoming a fresh start in 2025.
"Ultimately, I know the type of pitcher I am, the type of teammate I am,” Bednar said. “I’m just really looking forward to 2025, a fresh start, and really getting back after it."
He saw his strikeout rate crater to 22.1% while his walk rate ballooned to 10.7% in 2024, both of which were career-lows over a full season. Additionally, opposing batters hit .256 with a .459 slugging percentage against his four-seam fastball after posting totals of .188 and .359 in those respective categories during 2023.
If Bednar can right his wrongs and return to his prior form, it would go a long way towards bolstering the Pirates' bullpen as well as their chances to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
