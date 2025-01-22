Rising Infielder Key to Pirates Success
The Pittsburgh Pirates are largely standing pat with the team they had last season heading into 2025.
While taking that route after going 76-86 for a second straight season is disappointing, it isn't surprising given the Pirates' track record and propensity for not spending much money in free agency. With Pittsburgh sticking with the status quo, the progression of its young players will have to carry the day if it is going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
One of the young players who will have to step up is right-handed hitting second baseman Nick Gonzales.
Gonzales, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of New Mexico, got his first extended run in the big leagues in 2024 and made the most of it. He batted .270/.311/.398 with 7 home runs and 49 RBIs in 359 at-bats across 94 games. His progression was especially encouraging after his struggles in 2023 when he batted .209/.268/.348 with 2 home runs and 13 RBIs across 35 games.
Gonzales' tough first run in the big leagues led to him starting the 2024 season in Triple-A Indianapolis. There, he looked the part of a top-five pick and ripped the cover off the ball, batting .356/.429/.600 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 34 games before he was called up to Pittsburgh on May 10.
While it's way too early to tell what Pittsburgh's lineup will be, Gonzales could be apt to provide protection hitting behind Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. When he batted fifth in the lineup, Gonzales batted .287/.341/.444 with 2 home runs and 17 RBIs in 115 at-bats. Gonzales also thrived in the sixth spot, batting .326/.344.,461 with 2 home runs and 12 RBIs in 89 at-bats.
Gonzales also had an OPS+ of 121 when he batted fifth and an OPS+ of 126 when he was sixth in the lineup.
Pittsburgh's offense will need more than Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds if it is to improve from being one of the worst in baseball. Gonzales showed signs he could be a key part of the Pirates' lineup in 2024, and if that carries over into 2025, he could play a key role in Pittsburgh turning things around in 2025.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates