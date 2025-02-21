Pirates Manager Reveals Likely Role For Andrew Heaney
An already crowded Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation now has another pitcher in the mix.
The Pirates have reportedly signed left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year, $5.25 million deal. Heaney has spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers and was a part of their World Series-winning team in 2023.
While the Pirates boast plenty of depth in their rotation and the veteran left-hander has some experience coming out of the bullpen, manager Derek Shelton believes Heaney will likely have the same role he's had throughout his career.
"Our speculation is that he would be a starter," Shelton said.
Shelton also noted the team's belief that left-handed pitchers have had more success at their home ballpark, PNC Park. Heaney also brings more balance to a starting rotation that's very right-handed heavy. Bailey Falter was the only other lefty that was in the mix for one of the final two spots in the Pirates' starting rotation.
"Over the last four or five years, left-handed pitchers in our ballpark is something that we have identified," Shelton said. "There's been specific guys that we've identified and have had success, and I think in this situation, it's someone that we have identified and we think not only can have success, but have success in our ballpark."
Heaney, 33, went 15-20 with a 4.22 ERA over 66 appearances, including 59 starts for the Rangers across the last two seasons. In his 307.1 innings pitched for Texas, he's struck out 310 batters.
Heaney's first season with the Rangers was one of the best of his career, as he went 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and struck out 151 batters in 147.1 innings pitched. The veteran left-hander's record wasn't as pretty, as he went 5-14, but his other numbers weren't too far off, as he posted a 4.28 ERA and struck out 159 batters in 160 innings pitched.
Five of Heaney's losses came when he pitched at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs.
