Pirates Wanted Reunion With Former Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made significant moves in free agency, but there was a former player they were reportedly after.
Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Pirates wanted to re-sign former left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana to a deal for the 2025 season.
The Pirates recently signed left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year, $5.25 million contract, but gave an even bigger guaranteed contract to Quintana, according to Murray. Quintana would reject the Pirates, which then allowed them to fully pursue Heaney and sign him.
Murray also reported that the 36-year old southpaw, National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers would make the most sense for him, even with their lack of spending this winter.
Quintana pitched for the Pirates in the 2022 season, signing for a one-year, $2 million contract.
He would have four no decisions and a loss in his first five games, before getting his first win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 9, throwing six scorless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks in the 5-1 victory.
Quintana would get just two more wins for the Pirates that season, with them both coming in July.
He went a season-high innings twice, doing so in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 15, which ended in a no-decision, and vs. the Miami Marlins at home on July 23, 1-0 win for which he eanred a victory.
Quintana had his best month in May, where he started five games, finished with a 2.00 ERA in 27.0 innings pitched, allowing a .206 batting average, while making 21 strikeouts to just nine walks.
The Pirates would trade Quintana, along with right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 29 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jovan Oviedo and infielder Malcolm Nuñez
Quintana finished his time with the Pirates with a 3-5 record in 20 starts, a 3.50 ERA in 105.0 innings pitched, 89 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .251 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
The Pirates will rely on Heaney, along with Bailey Falter as their two main left-handed pitchers for the 2025 season. Right-handed pitchers in Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Jovan Oviedo and others will have a shot at the rotation as well.
