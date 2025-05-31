Pirates Drop Close Series Opener to Padres
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates battled with the San Diego Padres in the series opener at Petco Park, but fell just short, 3-2.
The Pirates have now lost all four games against the Padres this season, as they got swept at PNC Park, May 2-4.
Both right-handed starting pitchers in Mitch Keller for the Pirates and Nick Pivetta dominated early on, as Keller didn't allow a hit through the first three innings and Pivetta struckout five batters in a row and six total during that time frame.
Keller would allow a two-out double to Padres third baseman Manny Machado in the bottom of the fourth inning. He then got a ground ball from center fielder Jackson Merrill, but Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa couldn't come up with it, scoring Machado and giving the Padres a 1-0 lead.
Left fielder Tommy Pham and Kiner-Falefa led off the top of the sixth inning with back-to-back singles off of Pivetta, putting runners on the corners for the Pirates with no outs.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz flew out and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen popped out, but right fielder Bryan Reynolds came up with a single, scoring Pham and tying the game at 1-1.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz would single himself, scoring Kiner-Falefa and giving the Pirates a 2-1 advantage.
Keller allowed a leadoff walk to Padres right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr. and then a double down the left field line to first baseman Luis Arraéz, scoring Tatís and tying the game back up at 2-2.
He got a fly out, which moved Arraéz to third base, and then a crucial ground ball, but Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier didn't put his throw at home properly and Arraéz got in ahead of the tag from catcher Henry Davis, as the Padres took a 3-2 lead.
McCutchen hit a two-out double in the top of the eighth inning, which put him in No. 9 all-time for hits with the Pirates at 1,709.
Reynolds and Horwitz then walked, loading the bases for Davis, who had the chacne to tie the game or give the Pirates the lead.
Davis worked a full count and had a pitch go down below the zone and near his knees, which should've served as ball four and a bases-loaded walk.
Instead, home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez called a third strike, which Davis couldn't believe. Pirates manager Don Kelly came out and argued with Jimenez, which resulted in him getting ejected.
Pittsburgh finished with 14 strikeouts on the night as a team, as they struggled hitting for most of the night.
The Pirates will look to even up the series with the Padres in the second game on May 31 at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. (EST).
