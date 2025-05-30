Pirates Reveal Lineup for Padres Series Opener
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates stay out west and will face the San Diego Padres for a weekend series at Petco Park.
Tommy Pham returns to the lineup for the Pirates in left field, taking over from Alexander Canario, after not starting the series finale vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28, a 10-1 win for the road team.
Adam Frazier also comes back at second base for the Pirates, after having the last game off vs. the Diamondbacks, sending Jared Triolo to the dugout.
Frazier and Pham will hit both seventh and eighth in the lineup, respectively. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move down to the ninth spot in the batting order and stay at shortstop.
The rest of the lineup remains the same, with Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds playing center field, designated hitter and right field, respcetively, while also starting at the top of the lineup, No. 1-3, respectively.
Spencer Horwitz, Henry Davis and Ke'Bryan Hayes will continue on at first base, catcher and third base, respectively, while moving up one spot in the batting order to No. 4-6, respectively.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 12th start of the season for the Pirates in 2025. He is 1-6 overall, but a 3.66 ERA over 64.0 innings pitched and an opposing batting average of .262.
Keller has pitched exceptionally over his last three starts, with a 1.89 ERA, four earned runs over 19.0 innings pitched, and 20 strikeouts to just two walks.
He struggled in his last start vs. the Padres at PNC Park on May 2, giving up eight hits, a walk and four earned runs over five innings in the 9-4 defeat.
The Padres would sweep the Pirates that series, winning 2-1 on May 3 on a wild pitch in the ninth inning and then shutting out the Pirates in a 4-0 victory on May 4.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Diego Padres
- CF Oneil Cruz
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- C Henry Davis
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- 2B Adam Frazier
- LF Tommy Pham
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates