Pirates' Fan Attendance Ranks Near Bottom of MLB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most beautiful ball parks in baseball in PNC Park, which felt empty at times throughout the 2025 season.
The Pirates had the fifth lowest attendance in the MLB in 2025 at 1,525,025 total, averaging 18,827 fans per game. PNC Park holds a capacity 38,747, marking most games at less than half full.
Pittsburgh only had a higher attendance than the Chicago White Sox (1,445,738/17,849), the Miami Marlins (1,156,777/14,281), the Tampa Bay Rays (786,750/9,713) and the Athletics (768,464/9,487).
The Pirates ranked third lowest in attendance amongst teams in MLB ball parks, as the Rays played at George M. Steinbrenner Stadium in Tampa, the Spring Training home of the New York Yankees, as Hurricane Milton inflicted heavy damage on Tropicana Field forcing the move.
The Athletics also left Oakland after 57 seasons there from 1968-2024, playing at their Triple-A ball park, Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., as they plan their move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.
Pittsburgh saw an 11.4% drop in attendance from 2024, which saw 1,720,361 fans come to PNC Park, still the sixth lowest attendance in the MLB.
Pittsburgh had just three sold out games on the season, but two of those games having giveaways.
This included the Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway day on July 18 vs, the Chicago White Sox, which saw a season-high 38,041 fans come in, the Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway day on April 19 vs. the Cleveland Guardians, which had the second-highest attendance at 37,713, and the home opener vs. the New York Yankees on April 4, with 36,893 coming to attend.
The Pirates had three of their four-highest attended seasons during that playoff streak, with a franchise-high of 2,498,596 in 2015, third-highest mark of 2,442,564 in 2014 and fourth-highest mark of 2,256,862 in 2013.
Only the first season at PNC Park in 2001, which had the second-highest attendance mark at 2,256,862, came in between those playoff runs.
The Pirates also had more than two million fans in 2016, fifth-highest mark at 2,249,201, and in 2012, 2,091,918 at sixth-highest.
Pittsburgh had a poor season, finishing 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and the fifth worst record in the MLB.
It marks the seventh consecutive losing season and The 10th straight season outside of the playoffs, including 29 losing seasons in the past 33 years and just three years of postseason baseball, 2013-15.
The Pirates finished with an above .500 record at PNC Park, going 44-37 at home, which included sweeps of playoff teams in the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies and series wins vs. the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds.
Pittsburgh fans will hope for an improved ballclub in 2026, one that they will anticipate going to PNC Park to see throughout next season.
